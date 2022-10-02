Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm

to

George Washington's Ferry Farm 268 King's Highway , Virginia 22405

Participants can tour the Washington House interpreted by Abbie Castillo (using American Sign Language). Before or after the tour, participants are encouraged to explore the grounds, garden, and Visitor Center galleries.

Tour times are 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited.

Please arrive to Ferry Farm 10-15 minutes before your tour begins. You will check-in at the Visitors Center, where staff will welcome you.

ADMISSION:

$12.00 – adults

$6.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

Info

George Washington's Ferry Farm 268 King's Highway , Virginia 22405
Education & Learning, History, Special Needs
540-370-0732
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm - 2022-10-02 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm - 2022-10-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm - 2022-10-02 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm - 2022-10-02 14:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular