Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm

Participants can tour the Washington House interpreted by Abbie Castillo (using American Sign Language). Before or after the tour, participants are encouraged to explore the grounds, garden, and Visitor Center galleries.

Tour times are 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited.

Please arrive to Ferry Farm 10-15 minutes before your tour begins. You will check-in at the Visitors Center, where staff will welcome you.

ADMISSION:

$12.00 – adults

$6.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)