Danish String Quartet Post-Performance Q&A

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Following the performance, join the Danish String Quartet for this open discussion about the evening’s program and their work together as an ensemble.

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, op. 20, no. 3

Franz Schubert: String Quartet in A minor, D. 804, Rosamunde

A selection of traditional folk music (arranged by the Danish String Quartet)

With a palpable warmth and spontaneity that have made it in-demand on concert stages around the world, the Grammy-nominated Danish String Quartet is known for impeccable musicianship, sophisticated artistry, exquisite clarity of ensemble, and an expressivity inextricably bound to the music. The ensemble’s in-person Moss debut includes Haydn and Schubert quartets and folk music selections.

Featuring Frederik Øland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello, the Danish String Quartet gives audiences the sense of hearing even treasured canon repertoire for the first time.

Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:00 PM

Free

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Danish String Quartet Post-Performance Q&A - 2022-11-04 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Danish String Quartet Post-Performance Q&A - 2022-11-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Danish String Quartet Post-Performance Q&A - 2022-11-04 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Danish String Quartet Post-Performance Q&A - 2022-11-04 21:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular