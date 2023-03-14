Daniel Olmes Talk, Q&A and Book Signing

WHAT: Virginia author, Daniel Olmes, will appear at Kramers Bookstore in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March 14, to give a talk, Q&A and book signing about his very personal journey from the alcoholism that nearly killed him, to where he is today, an entrepreneur and Aerospace and Defense executive, husband and father of twins.

WHO: Daniel Olmes will tell you he’s just an ordinary guy. Yet, as he attests, he’s been able to live an extraordinary life. In the first couple of chapters of his timely new book, MEMOIRS OF AN ORDINARY GUY: The Everyday Experiences that Changed My Life, he shares his awakening to the amazing world around us—and within us—through stories about the small moments and chance interactions with other ordinary people that have brought him to a fuller understanding of what it means to be alive and why he was born. The book is an open invitation to everyone to be more mindful of the extraordinary possibilities within our reach and the love that is all around us every day.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

WHERE: Kramers Bookstore, 1517 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20036

TIME: 7:00 pm

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

DANIEL STUART OLMES is a husband, father of twins, entrepreneur, and Aerospace and Defense executive residing outside of Washington, DC, in the Northern Virginia suburbs. Currently the president and chief operating officer of a mid-sized government contractor, he is an avid reader, runner, and volunteer, spending most of his time on the baseball field as a Little League coach. He has founded two companies: Middleburg Capital, a commercial real estate investment firm, and Hellen Systems, a technology company focused on a national security initiative to create a ground-based back-up for the Global Positioning System (GPS). He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Virginia Tech in 2000.

