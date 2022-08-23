Danger from the Sky: Japanese Balloon Bombs during World War II

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

In an attempt to avenge the 1942 Doolittle raid on Tokyo, Japan launched 9,000 balloons carrying bombs, radio equipment, and incendiaries toward the United States. During the course of the war, only ten percent of the balloons actually made it across the Pacific, resulting in the death of six people. Join VWM Education Director Jim Triesler as he discusses the balloon bombs, WWII censorship, and a story that takes an unusual twist to the mountains of North Vietnam in the 1960s.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F3-ZCsUNQMu0Zrf1oUZH9Q

Short link: https://bit.ly/3PJVjHS

to
