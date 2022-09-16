The Navratri Celebration is an annual festival in India that celebrates the female deities of Hinduism. VMFA welcomes the return of Shahank and Swati Fadnis to lead those interested in learning. This dance, performed in a circle, involves a small dowel which participants use to connect with one another as well as create rhythmic sound to the beat of the music. Drink specials from Best Café begin at 5:30 pm. Dancing begins at 6 pm.
Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration
to
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Dance
Aug 31, 2022
