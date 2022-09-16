Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration

The Navratri Celebration is an annual festival in India that celebrates the female deities of Hinduism. VMFA welcomes the return of Shahank and Swati Fadnis to lead those interested in learning. This dance, performed in a circle, involves a small dowel which participants use to connect with one another as well as create rhythmic sound to the beat of the music. Drink specials from Best Café begin at 5:30 pm. Dancing begins at 6 pm.