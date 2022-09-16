Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration

to

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Navratri Celebration is an annual festival in India that celebrates the female deities of Hinduism. VMFA welcomes the return of Shahank and Swati Fadnis to lead those interested in learning. This dance, performed in a circle, involves a small dowel which participants use to connect with one another as well as create rhythmic sound to the beat of the music. Drink specials from Best Café begin at 5:30 pm. Dancing begins at 6 pm.

Info

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Dance
to
Google Calendar - Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration - 2022-09-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration - 2022-09-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration - 2022-09-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dance After Work – Navratri Celebration - 2022-09-16 18:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular