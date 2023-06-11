CYT Fredericksburg Presents Mary Poppins the Musical!

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and breathtaking dance numbers.

Show dates: June 9-18

Purchase your tickets in advance at: https://www.cytfredericksburg.org/shows

$15 from a Cast Member

$18 Online

$20 Door