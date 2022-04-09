Cyanotype Printing with Liz Zhang

to

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

In this workshop, participants will explore the medium of cyanotypes and photographic contact printing at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design with Liz Zhang, a Virginia-based artist. Zhang will lead a workshop using India ink on mylar to create “negatives” for cyanotype printing outside in the sun. During the workshop, participants will be able to discuss the relationship between image and surface, as well as the traditional function of cyanotypes as the architectural “blueprint.”

Info

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Workshops
8046556055
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cyanotype Printing with Liz Zhang - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cyanotype Printing with Liz Zhang - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cyanotype Printing with Liz Zhang - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cyanotype Printing with Liz Zhang - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular