In this workshop, participants will explore the medium of cyanotypes and photographic contact printing at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design with Liz Zhang, a Virginia-based artist. Zhang will lead a workshop using India ink on mylar to create “negatives” for cyanotype printing outside in the sun. During the workshop, participants will be able to discuss the relationship between image and surface, as well as the traditional function of cyanotypes as the architectural “blueprint.”
Cyanotype Printing with Liz Zhang
to
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Workshops
Mar 18, 2022Apr 22, 2022