As the year draws to a close we take this opportunity to say Thank You to all our customers for your support. Join us for live music from Mattie Fuller (2:30-5:30pm). Enjoy his talented easy listening soft rock, pop, Americana, and originals with a mellow acoustic style (www.mattierocks.com). All merchandise is on sale, and we’ll have special gifts for everyone. Please join us as we raise a toast to you! Timberlake's 540 Food Truck will be on the property all day! No cover.
Customer Appreciation Day at DuCard Vineyards
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Feb 11, 2022Feb 14, 2022
Feb 11, 2022Feb 14, 2022