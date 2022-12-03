Customer Appreciation Day at DuCard Vineyards

As the year draws to a close we take this opportunity to say Thank You to all our customers for your support. Join us for live music from Mattie Fuller (2:30-5:30pm). Enjoy his talented easy listening soft rock, pop, Americana, and originals with a mellow acoustic style (www.mattierocks.com). All merchandise is on sale, and we’ll have special gifts for everyone. Please join us as we raise a toast to you! Timberlake's 540 Food Truck will be on the property all day! No cover.