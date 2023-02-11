Culture, Crafts, and Customs: Indigenous Quilts

Frontier Culture Museum 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401

Join the Frontier Culture Museum and T Carter for our first Culture, Crafts, and Customs. Our first program will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM.

Entrance to this program is included in regular museum admission.

T Carter is a Historian, Fiber Artist & Storyteller, and for the first session of the Frontier Culture Museum’s “Cultures, Crafts, and Customs” series, T will exhibit a trunk show of her Indigenous quilt collection at the Museum. This collection includes a colorful variety of quilts inspired by

Native American and Indigenous history, culture, and lifeways. Through star quilts, wildlife appliqué and beadwork, T shares stories passed down by the oral tradition, and exposes hidden history. The trunk show is followed by a traditional singing, drumming, and dance lesson provided by Joe Gaines from the Choctaw Nation.

Education & Learning, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Talks & Readings
540-332-7850
