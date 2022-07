CUBE FEST 2022: AFROFUTURISM

Cube and Perform Studio, Moss Art Center at Virginia Tech

Friday, August 19

Digging in the Crates: The Sankofa Tape (live/fixed)

Cube

5 PM

$10; free for current Virginia Tech students

Friday, August 19

The Other Wakanda (fixed)

Stephen James Taylor

Cube

7 PM

$10; free for current Virginia Tech students

Saturday, August 20

Sounds in Focus I

Fixed works by Dexter van der Schyff, Roxanne Turotte, Ryne Siesky, João Pedro Oliveira, and Simon Le Boggit

Perform Studio

3 PM

Free

Saturday, August 20

Sounds Cubed I

Jupiter Blue and Sea Novaa (live) and fixed works by Yvette Janine Jackson and King Britt

Cube

7 PM

$10; free for current Virginia Tech students

Sunday, August 21

Keynote: You Haven't Met the Captain of the Spaceship...Yet

Thomas Stanley

Perform Studio

1 PM

Free

Sunday, August 21

Sounds in Focus II

Fixed works by Barry Truax, John Young, and Lidia Zielinska

Perform Studio

3 PM

Free

Sunday, August 21

Sounds Cubed II

Fixed works by James Bagshaw, Christophe Lengelé, Nikos Stavropoulos, Orestis Karamanlis, Chris Coleman, and Philippe-Aubert Gauthier

Cube

7 PM

$10; free for current Virginia Tech students