Cub Camp (Aug 16-18)

Explore nature with your favorite pre-schooler in this exciting camp! You and your cub will learn about wildlife through games, hikes, crafts, stories and visits with Maymont’s friendly animals.

For Ages 3-4 Years; adult must accompany child.

This program is also offered June 21-23.

Additional Information

Program parking is available by the entrance to Maymont Farm.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all campers and teachers while indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Many activities will take place outside, and social distancing will be observed during all activities.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.