Crystal Palate’s SCENTSory Wine Tasting: What’s in your Glass?

A low/no alcohol Tasting Event: Incorporating Today for a Healthier Tomorrow!

The low / no alcohol wine category has become increasingly populated, with many examples that are an absolute joy to drink, not only for those who don't care for alcohol, but also for those with an eye to overall wellness. So for this SCENTSory tasting, we’ll explore some of our favorites, using the same tasting process for any other SCENTSory event. Join us!

SCENTSory is one of Crystal Palate's more popular educational tasting experiences!

A casual, walk-around style tasting beginning with a sparkling wine on arrival plus six wines that all share a connection.

Our SCENTSory tasting provides the means to identify a wine’s aromatics, the confidence of conversing with others about those wines and feeling empowered to taste unknown wines with ease. But how?

SCENTSory focuses on a wine’s aromatics. The best way to do this is to deconstruct each wine’s primary scents and place them in tasting glasses, which mirrors the action of lifting glass to nose when drinking. This way after we sniff the wine, then sniff that glass of individual scents contained within each wine, such as berries, fruits, nuts, herbs and spices, it becomes easier to recognize those scents!

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 1130am - 1pm

Price: $45 retail / $35 members