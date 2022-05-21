Crustworthy Pizza Launch Party

to

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

Join us in welcoming our new FRIENDS Crustworthy Pizza to the Cville culinary community! We are excited to be playing host to founder Tom and his incredible team of sourdough pizza artisans.

Crustworthy will be offering an array of pies alongside curated cider pairings in the Orchard. Round out the afternoon with some of Cville's most talented musicians and your afternoon is made!

Curated cider pairings "will be there for you" all day long.

Pizza will be available until 5pm or sellout.

Menu & Recommended Pairings

> The Queen (Margherita pie) pair with any cider

> Ridgeroni (Pepperoni pie) pair with Red Hill

> Porcine Wonder (features black pepper and garlic sausage from Stock Provisions) pair with Virginia Hewes Crab

> Spring Fling (white pizza with mozzarella asparagus olive oil and pesto) pair with Pomme Mary

More info at: https://fb.me/e/2kEyJZzna

Info

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crustworthy Pizza Launch Party - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crustworthy Pizza Launch Party - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crustworthy Pizza Launch Party - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crustworthy Pizza Launch Party - 2022-05-21 12:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular