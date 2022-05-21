Crustworthy Pizza Launch Party

Join us in welcoming our new FRIENDS Crustworthy Pizza to the Cville culinary community! We are excited to be playing host to founder Tom and his incredible team of sourdough pizza artisans.

Crustworthy will be offering an array of pies alongside curated cider pairings in the Orchard. Round out the afternoon with some of Cville's most talented musicians and your afternoon is made!

Curated cider pairings "will be there for you" all day long.

Pizza will be available until 5pm or sellout.

Menu & Recommended Pairings

> The Queen (Margherita pie) pair with any cider

> Ridgeroni (Pepperoni pie) pair with Red Hill

> Porcine Wonder (features black pepper and garlic sausage from Stock Provisions) pair with Virginia Hewes Crab

> Spring Fling (white pizza with mozzarella asparagus olive oil and pesto) pair with Pomme Mary

More info at: https://fb.me/e/2kEyJZzna