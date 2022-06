ART OPENING WEEKEND!

Saturday, July 16, 2022 10am - 5pm & Sunday, July 17, 2022 Noon - 4pm

NOTE THAT THIS IS A CHANGE. - There will NOT be an open house Friday, July 15, 2022

Artists Interviews:

Every 30 minutes in-person & Facebook Live

Art Demonstrations:

By Swimming in Paint Group, other Groups, & Individual Artists

For the Kids Sunday Funday:

Chalk Art Painting & a Huge Coloring Poster for the Kids with a Fun Prize

Full weekend schedule available @crossroadsartcenter.com