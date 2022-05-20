Crossroads Art Center 20th Anniversary Art Opening!

Join Crossroads Art Center for our May 2022 Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. We are excited to announce that this will also be our 20th Anniversary and as always it is Free and open to the public. Children are Welcome and Encouraged! Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.

We thank William Fox Elementary School PTA for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://foxpta2300.memberhub.com/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

· David Tanner Title: New Work by David Tanner

· Linda Hollett-Bazouzi Title: Unfinished Business

· Duane Cregger Title: Crown

· May 2022 All-Media Show

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, May 20, 2022, through Thursday, June 30, 2022

Hours: 10am – 5pm Monday – Saturday and Sundays Noon – 4:00 p.m.