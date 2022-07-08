THE CROOKED ROAD'S MUSIC AND DANCE SPECTACULAR

The Moss Art Center at Virginia Tech

Friday, July 8, 2022, 7:30 PM

Celebrate the vibrant cultural traditions of Southwest Virginia with an evening bringing together the area’s finest old-time, bluegrass, and heritage music and dance masters. Traveling through the rich history of our region, this multigenerational, curated concert by the famed Crooked Road brims with music, singing, storytelling, flatfooting, and square dancing.

Steeped in the sounds of fiddles, banjos, and other stringed instruments, Crooked Road illustrates the melting pot of immigration and the early settling of the mountains. From haunting duets and ballad singing to the dynamic dancing tunes of string bands, this musical journey includes a tip of the hat to some of the most historic musicians of the Crooked Road, such as the Carter Family and the Stanley Brothers.

A showcase of heritage music bands, the performance features a robust line-up of traditional talents.

$30 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under