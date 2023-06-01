Creative Summer Programs at

Del Ray Artisans

June 1 - August 31, 2023

Find your muse this summer! Del Ray Artisans’ Creative Summer Programs is a series of workshops and events exploring the arts from June 1 through August 31, 2023. Sign up for the programs that inspire you and make your own “stay-cation” art experience.

Register now for the June events—and check back throughout the summer because more will be added in the next two months. Programs are offered for all skill levels and experience. Learn new techniques from local artists, such as how to create a heart-shaped, embroidered piece of wearable bead art; build a sculpture of an original imaginary creature in the style of Mexican folk art alebrijes; improve your flower photography; connect with your inner wisdom or intuition through collage and more. Register in advance for our life drawing sessions, bring your supplies, and come practice figure drawing.

Sign your child (ages 8-12) up for our week-long Art Camp (choose July 17-21 or July 24-28). Campers will have an immersive creative journey: painting, sculpting, journaling and other artful planned activities. Camp runs Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm for $350 per child (scholarship support is available). Children must be registered in advance; no drop-ins.

Children may also attend these workshops on their own or as an activity with their parents or friends: Turtle Magic Clay Workshop (ages 6-11 only), Ceramic Turtle Workshop (ages 12+), Introduction to Knitting (ages 13+), and Introduction to Crochet (ages 13+). Contact the Programs Director (Programs@DelRayArtisans.org) or the workshop instructor (email on the individual workshop page) if you have any questions about attendance.

Plus don’t miss our free events! Kick off Creative Summer Programs on First Thursday, June 1 with our outdoor activity from 6-8pm: Black Panther mask making and take a picture in front of our superhero photo op backdrop. Later in June drop in to our Del Ray Urban Sketchers meetup at St Elmo’s Coffee Pub, share your thoughts during our Creative Book Club (the book is “Brunelleschi’s Dome” by Ross King), and join our small, friendly, and supportive artists’ group Partners in Art (RSVP in advance). Swap handcrafted, artful cards with other artists for some sunshine in your mailbox.

Del Ray Artisans’ Creative Summer Programs runs from June 1 through August 31, 2023. Take this opportunity to learn something new and enjoy the experience solo or with friends. Some workshops fill up fast, and registration will end 3-7 days before the workshop, so register now at the gallery or online at DelRayArtisans.org/creative-summer.

Unless otherwise noted, workshops are held at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. The gallery is an accessible facility. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.

For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/creative-summer.

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.