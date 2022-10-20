The Creative State of Our Union

Join us online for an inspiring look at the Creative State of Our Union from a panel of regional writers and poets. Award-winning writers Caroline Bock, Jona Colson, Melanie S. Hatter, Holly Karapetkova, and Nathan Leslie will read from and discuss the anthology "This is What America Looks Like: Poetry & Fiction from DC, Maryland, and Virginia." The book is from Washington Writers' Publishing House, a 47-year-old cooperative, all-volunteer press based in the nation's capital.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3536.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

