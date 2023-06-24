Creative Flower Photography Workshop (Register Now)

Sat June 24 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT

$45 – $55

Instructor: Victoria Barnes, victoriabarnesphotography@gmail.com

Date/Time: Saturday, June 24 from 10am-12pm

Cost: $45 Del Ray Artisans member / $55 Non-member; plus bring your camera

Class size: 4-15 participants

(Register by midnight on June 21)

Learn how to improve your flower photography with simple and inexpensive tips and tricks, using everyday items. This class will teach you how to create beautiful photographs worthy of hanging in the home, whether the flowers are in a garden, or if you use a bouquet of store-bought flowers. This workshop is great for any level of photography experience, including beginners.

Participants will receive both instruction and hands-on practice:

Using simple, inexpensive lighting techniques

Best things to use for a background when shooting indoors

Creative techniques to produce one-of-a-kind photographs

Students must bring their own camera. Digital cameras are best, but phone cameras may be used if necessary.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.