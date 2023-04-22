Creative Book Club – “Why A Painting Is Like A Pizza: A Guide to Understanding and Enjoying Modern Art” by Nancy G. Heller

Book: “Why A Painting Is Like A Pizza: A Guide to Understanding and Enjoying Modern Art” by Nancy G. Heller

Facilitator: Rusty Lynn

Meeting Date: Saturday, April 22 from 10am-12pm

The book for our April 22nd discussion is Why A Painting Is Like A Pizza: A Guide to Understanding and Enjoying Modern Art by Nancy G. Heller.

“How is a painting like a pizza? Both depend on visual balance for much of their overall appeal and, though both can be judged by a set of established standards pizzas and paintings must ultimately be evaluated in terms of individual taste. By using such commonsense examples and making unexpected connections, this book helps even the most skeptical viewers feel comfortable around contemporary art and see aspects of it they would otherwise miss.” —Princeton University Press (Publisher)

The Creative Book Club meets on select Saturday mornings to discuss readings by a variety of authors. The club is drop-in, free, and open to all who are interested in keeping their creative muse flowing and connecting with other creative people. Future book selections will be announced on this website and in the Weekly eNews email in advance.

If you have questions, please contact our book club leader Rusty Lynn at rustylynn@earthlink.net.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.