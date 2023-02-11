"Creative Book Club" (Free)

Book: “The Secret Lives of Color” by Kassia St. Clair

Facilitator: Rusty Lynn

Meeting rescheduled to Saturday, February 11 from 10am-12pm

(Drop-in, set a reminder in Eventbrite)

The book for the first book club meeting of 2023 is The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair (published in 2016). The book is organized around the color groups and full of very interesting research about all the colors imaginable.

Since the book is all about colors, and most of us have a favorite color or two, please feel free to bring a piece of your artwork to share that uses one or more of your favorite colors to the discussion.

“The Secret Lives of Color tells the unusual stories of seventy-five fascinating shades, dyes, and hues. From blonde to ginger, the brown that changed the way battles were fought to the white that protected against the plague, Picasso's blue period to the charcoal on the cave walls at Lascaux, acid yellow to kelly green, and from scarlet women to imperial purple, these surprising stories run like a bright thread throughout history.”—Penguin Books (Publisher)

The Creative Book Club meets on select Saturday mornings to discuss readings by a variety of authors. The club is free and open to all who are interested in keeping their creative muse flowing and connecting with other creative people. Future book selections will be announced on this website and in the Weekly eNews email in advance.

If you have questions, please contact our book club leader Rusty Lynn at rustylynn@earthlink.net.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.