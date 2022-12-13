Created Equal: Mending Walls

Created by Hamilton Glass in the spring of 2020, Mending Walls RVA sought to establish empathy and connection between individuals through art following the murder of George Floyd. The project, inspired by a conversation with artist Matt Lively, paired 30 artists from different backgrounds to have difficult conversations and create 16 murals across the city of Richmond.

The Emmy® award-winning Mending Walls: The Documentary was created using footage from these conversations and the creation of these murals and follows the relationship built between the artists and documents a community healing through art.

This film was produced and directed by 19RED and presented by VPM.

Showtime is at 6:30 p.m., and the screening will be followed by opportunities to join in conversation with a panel of community members.

Free; Registration Required