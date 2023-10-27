Coyote Hole Haunted Trail

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117

Come experience a haunted walk at our 30 acre farm the last two weekends in October. The walk will be a combination of a maze, mine and wooded trail to walk through, if you survive. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK! Food and drinks are available! Tickets are $15 each and will be available for purchase onsite at our tasting room. We’ll have delicious hard cider, mulled cider, beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and more available.

Info

Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, outdoors
540-894-1053
