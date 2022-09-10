Coyote Fest

Come sample our favorite beers, wines and ciders all in one place! We invite our favorite breweries from all over central Virginia to serve their beer to you on site!

We'll also have delicious food, cider doughnuts, local craft vendors, live music, games, and more!

Live music 1-4 from Colonial Seafood, and 5-8 from Big Gavel

Have a small business and want to sell at this event?

Vendor sign up: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x125hruf1atgrsg/

Food Truck 2022- Food truck sign up: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x1auo7dw1bcaj3o/