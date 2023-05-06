An afternoon Garden Party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III at Rosewood Tavern, Lunenburg VA. String Quartet, unlimited grazing table, mimosas and iced tea, photo ops, prizes and more. Dress code is suit and tie/dresses and hats. Prize for best hat and best dressed couple. Ticket only $70 per person call 434-696-1790
Coronation Garden Party
Lunenburg Court House 11435 Courthouse Road, Lunenburg, Virginia 23952
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
Apr 27, 2023