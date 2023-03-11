"Coppelia" by Ballet Virginia

March 11th at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

Tickets available online or at the Sandler Center Box Office

Join Ballet Virginia for this classic comic ballet for the whole family to enjoy. Everyone will be captivated by Dr. Coppelius’ charming life-like doll, Coppelia and the entertaining mix-up that ensues. There is young love, jealousy, mistaken identities, and mischief. But, in the end, true love wins. Delightful music by Delibes and beautiful choreography danced by our professional company will make this a ballet not to miss.