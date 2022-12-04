The Gallery at York Hall is excited to host Cookies with Santa. Children and parents can visit with Santa and do some holiday shopping, too!

The Gallery is filled with local one-of-a-kind art in all mediums. For more information on specific exhibits, call the Gallery at York Hall. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their cameras to this fun-filled family event and are welcome to take pictures of their kids with Santa as they share their wish lists.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.