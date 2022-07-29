Conversation | Relocation, Connection & Community

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

Join VMFA for a panel discussion of individuals who immigrated to the United States much like Tsherin Sherpa, the Nepalese-born Tibetan American artist currently featured in the special exhibition Tsherin Sherpa: Spirits. Discover the connections between the artist’s journey and art and the immigrant experiences of members of the Richmond community.

