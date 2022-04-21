A Conversation with Amor Towles

New York Times-bestselling novelist Amor Towles, author of A Gentleman in Moscow, will headline Fall for the Book’s 2022 Spring Pop-Up Lit Night Series with an in-person appearance at the Sherwood Center in Fairfax, VA on April 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Towles will be speaking about his gripping new novel, The Lincoln Highway, set in 1950s America, which spans ten days of misadventure and self-discovery. Told from multiple points of view, it follows a juvenile delinquent recently released from detention to his home in rural Nebraska only to be taken on a fateful journey to New York City. The New York Times Book Review calls it “wise and wildly entertaining . . . permeated with light, wit, youth.” This event is sponsored by the Fairfax County Public Library.

This event is part of Fall for the Book's Pop-Up Lit Night Series. It is free to attend.