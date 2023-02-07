Controversy/History: Public Spaces – Environmental Reckoning in Richmond

Join us in person as we explore the impact of the environment on quality of life from a historical, scientific, and political perspective.

The 2022-2023 series of Controversy/History celebrates 10 years of BIG community conversations. In this series, the Valentine aims to hold space for Richmonders to engage with topics that are an integral part of everyday life in the city and surrounding areas. We bring in representatives from non-profit and government institutions that keep you aware of not only what’s new, but to examine what’s still broken and discuss ways to improve our quality of life. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, we will be re-engaging with our most controversial, heavy-hitting conversation topics over the years: health, transportation, housing, education, and public spaces.

This event is free and open to the public. Check back soon for the location details!

For more information on Controversy/History and to see all dates, visit thevalentine.org/controversyhistory.