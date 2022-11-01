Controversy/History: Where Are We Going? Changes in Transportation

Join us in person at Richmond Railroad Museum for “Where are we Going? Changes in Transportation.” Our expert panelists will discuss the status of the high-speed rail, new and alternative transportation options, and the possibility of highway expansion in the Richmond Region.

The 2022-2023 series of Controversy/History celebrates 10 years of BIG community conversations. In this series, the Valentine aims to hold space for Richmonders to engage with topics that are an integral part of everyday life in the city and surrounding areas. We bring in representatives from non-profit and government institutions that keep you aware of not only what’s new, but to examine what’s still broken and discuss ways to improve our quality of life. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, we will be re-engaging with our most controversial, heavy-hitting conversation topics over the years: health, transportation, housing, education, and public spaces.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information on Controversy/History and to see all dates, visit thevalentine.org/controversyhistory.