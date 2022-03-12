Concert Series at Willow Grove-John King at the Barn

Join us at the Barn at The Inn at Willow Grove for an exclusive music concert with Nashville Singer/Songwriter John King on March 12 at 8pm.

​Tickets: $45 per person

(tickets are limited)

To purchase tickets, call us at 540-317-1206 ext:201

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Concert Location: The Barn and Ruins

Local Artist Enya Agerholm kicks off the musical evening at 8:00 pm.

Also Available:

Exclusive "Unplugged Package"

Our "Unplugged" Package brings together an exclusive music experience with Nashville Singer/Songwriter, John King, and luxurious accommodations for a getaway that will make you feel like a celebrity. Your A-list celeb treatment begins with VIP seating for two during the show and an after concert meet and greet with John, dinner for two and exclusive discounts at the Millhouse Spa during your stay. We "roll out the red carpet" on your arrival with complimentary chocolate covered strawberries

​and a glass of prosecco upon your arrival. Limited rooms & suites are available for a two-night minimum stay. See website for booking your stay with us to enjoy this exclusive experience!