The Virginian senior living community in partnership with VHC Health and Capital City Nurses invite you to join us for a Community Health Fair: Empowering Diverse Communities Through Health and Wellness Partnership. Participants will have access to more than 40 local health providers for free health screenings, health and wellness resources, fitness demonstrations, and nutrition education. Screenings for diabetes, blood pressure and vision, plus strength testing and mental health resources are just some of the important services that will be available.