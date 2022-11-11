Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join us for the 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, honoring Virginia’s men and women who have served and who are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. There will be guest speakers, patriotic music and recognition of the winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

The ceremony will be held in the Virginia War Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater, rain or shine.

The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will also be broadcasted live and livestreamed on CBS Channel 6 beginning at 11:00 am and viewable on the Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial and the Virginia War Memorial website: vawarmemorial.org.

804-786-2060
