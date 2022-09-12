The Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial. Former Virginia Governor James S. Gilmore will be the keynote speaker. Governor Gilmore was serving as the Commonwealth’s Chief Executive on September 11, 2001 and he and his staff were immediately called into action to respond when the airliner crashed into the Pentagon.

This annual ceremony will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania that occurred on September 11, 2001.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony. Attendees are requested to arrive early in order to be in place for the 11 a.m. start time. Beginning at 10:40 a.m. ceremony, the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will play a selection of patriotic music. There is no admission charge and parking is free.

The Virginia War Memorial’s documentary film, “A New Century, A New War”, will be played in our Reynolds Theater throughout the day.

In the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater - In-person only