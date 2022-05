Join us at the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony as we honor those who have died in U.S. military service. We will have guest speakers, patriotic music and the laying of wreaths in our Shrine of Memory: 20th Century.

Our ceremony will be broadcasted live and livestreamed on various websites and Facebook pages. For this reason, attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 10:45 am.

For more info: vawarmemorial.org/events