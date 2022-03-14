Commonwealth’s K-9 Veteran Day Ceremony

Join us for the Commonwealth’s K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony.

The United States K-9 Corps was created on March 13, 1942, which resulted in dogs being officially adopted into the United States military ranks, beginning with WWII. K-9 Veterans Day has been created as a way to honor and remember the service of working military dogs since that time.

Our program’s Guest Speaker, Robert Mays, is a Vietnam War veteran and K-9 handler, who has been the inspiration and driving force behind the plaque honoring military K-9’s that will be unveiled during this ceremony.

This will be held rain or shine and as always, this event and parking are free.

