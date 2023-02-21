Common Ground Virginia History Virtual Book Group | Public in Name Only

to

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Read and discuss compelling nonfiction books handpicked by Library staff that explore Virginia history, society, and culture. This month, we'll discuss Public in Name Only: The 1939 Alexandria Library Sit-In Demonstration by Brenda Mitchell-Powell. For the second half of the evening the author will be joining us for a short Q&A!

You can check your local public library for this book or purchase through the Virginia Shop or other online retailers. Our monthly Common Ground Book Group post on the UncommonWealth blog will fill you in on LVA collection items and other resources to enhance your reading experience, so keep an eye out for that!

For more information, contact Becky Schneider at rebecca.schneider@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3550.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

Info

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
History, Parties & Clubs, Talks & Readings
804.692.3550
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Common Ground Virginia History Virtual Book Group | Public in Name Only - 2023-02-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Common Ground Virginia History Virtual Book Group | Public in Name Only - 2023-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Common Ground Virginia History Virtual Book Group | Public in Name Only - 2023-02-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Common Ground Virginia History Virtual Book Group | Public in Name Only - 2023-02-21 18:00:00 ical
BOV-23 Vote

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular