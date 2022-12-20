Common Ground Virginia History Virtual Book Group | The Age of Astonishment

Online Central VA & Richmond, Virginia

Read and discuss compelling nonfiction books handpicked by Library staff that explore Virginia history, society, and culture. This month, we'll discuss The Age of Astonishment: John Morris in the Miracle Century—From the Civil War to the Cold War by Bill Morris.

Check your local public library to borrow titles, or purchase through the Virginia Shop or other online retailers.

Please check out our monthly Common Ground Book Group post on the UncommonWealth blog to view LVA collection items and other resources for each month's book choice. For more information, contact Becky Schneider at rebecca.schneider@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3550.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

Info

History, Leisure & Recreation, Talks & Readings
804.692.3550
please enable javascript to view
