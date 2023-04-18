Common Ground Virginia History Book Group (Virtual) | Nazis on the Potomac

ead and discuss compelling nonfiction books handpicked by Library staff that explore Virginia history, society, and culture. This month, we'll discuss "Nazis on the Potomac: The Top-Secret Intelligence Operation that Helped Win World War II" by Robert K. Sutton. For the second half of the evening, the author will be joining us for a short Q&A!

You can check your local public library for this book or purchase through the Virginia Shop or other online retailers. Our monthly Common Ground Book Group post on the UncommonWealth blog will fill you in on LVA collection items and other resources to enhance your reading experience, so keep an eye out for that!

For more information, contact Becky Schneider at rebecca.schneider@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3550.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

