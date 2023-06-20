Common Ground Virginia History Book Group (Virtual) | Chesapeake Requiem

Read and discuss compelling nonfiction books handpicked by Library staff that explore Virginia history, society, and culture. This month, we'll discuss Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island by Earl Swift. For the second half of the evening, the author will be joining us for a short Q&A!

Our monthly Common Ground Book Group post on the UncommonWealth blog will fill you in on LVA collection items and other resources to enhance your reading experience, so keep an eye out for that!

For more information, contact Becky Schneider at rebecca.schneider@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3550.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

