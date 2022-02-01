Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America and will play Altria Theater February 1 - 6, 2022 with eight performances.

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Tickets starting at $39.50 (plus applicable fees)

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Friday, February 4, 2022, at 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm

Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 6:30 pm