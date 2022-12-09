Experience the holiday season with Carlyle House focusing on how the Carlyles and their enslaved workers observed the holidays during the 18th century. Tours offered of the first floor with timed entry on the hour and half hour. Space is limited and reservations are required. All participants including those under the age of 5 must be registered.
Colonial Holiday Nights at Carlyle House
to
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History, Vacation & Holiday