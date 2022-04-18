Citizen Science: FrogWatch Workshop

What’s that sound in your backyard? Is it a bird? Is it a cricket? More likely, you’re hearing the nocturnal chorus of frogs and toads! Become a herpetology hero by joining the thousands of FrogWatch USA volunteers nationwide. FrogWatch USA is a frog and toad monitoring program, created by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, that collects data on local species, helping scientists in their battle to stop amphibian population decline. This training workshop will prepare you to contribute to one of the largest citizen science projects in the nation.

While FrogWatch is a great after-dark family activity for all ages, training sessions are designed for interested high school age youth and adults.

Participants must attend both sessions (April 18 and April 25); passing the quiz on monitoring procedures is required to complete the training.

Additional Information

Free parking is available at The Robins Nature Center. The Robins Nature Center will be closed to the general public. Maymont Staff will meet you at the front door to let you in.

Safety precautions will be in place.