Cirque Mechanics "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus"

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

From the creative team that brought us Birdhouse Factory in 2022 and Pedal Punk in 2015 comes a fun-for-all-ages theatrical circus show inspired by the power of wind. Cirque Mechanics combines inspired storytelling and innovative mechanical staging for its latest smash, Zephyr. Instead of wind, Zephyr harnesses human power to generate an energetic experience, complete with a rotating windmill and breathtaking aerial acrobatics. An emotive and exhilarating tale about human ingenuity and our natural resources, in Zephyr you will witness the tug of war that exists between man and nature, in the name of progress.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/cirque-mechanics-zephyr.html

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402311983
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cirque Mechanics "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus" - 2024-01-31 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cirque Mechanics "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus" - 2024-01-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cirque Mechanics "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus" - 2024-01-31 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cirque Mechanics "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus" - 2024-01-31 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular