Cirque Mechanics "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus"

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

From the creative team that brought us Birdhouse Factory in 2022 and Pedal Punk in 2015 comes a fun-for-all-ages theatrical circus show inspired by the power of wind. Cirque Mechanics combines inspired storytelling and innovative mechanical staging for its latest smash, Zephyr. Instead of wind, Zephyr harnesses human power to generate an energetic experience, complete with a rotating windmill and breathtaking aerial acrobatics. An emotive and exhilarating tale about human ingenuity and our natural resources, in Zephyr you will witness the tug of war that exists between man and nature, in the name of progress.

