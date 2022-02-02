To supplement your annual sports bracket (or replace it for those of us who are sports-illiterate), join us for Cider Madness! This is your chance to dig deep into our ciders. Savor each blend and varietal then choose your favorite for each round. Don’t miss our featured post each Wednesday to learn the story behind each bottle!

Flights and voting tokens will be available in our North Garden Tasting Room Wed-Sun, 11 am - 5 pm until March 31st!

Let the Madness begin!

Round 1: Throughout the month of February, try each of our curated flights and vote for your favorite cider within each category.

Voting Dates: Feb 1 - Feb 28

Brackets (Flight Categories): Fruity, Small Batch, 1817, & Founding Flights

The winners of each round will be featured in an exclusive Cider Madness: Round 2 flight throughout the month of March. The ultimate winner will be announced on April 1st and special discounts will be available.

Round 2:

Voting Dates: March 1 - March 31

Bracket: TBD based upon Round 1 winners

Winner Announcement: April 1st