The Virginia War Memorial will host a morning of World War I related Christmas events for kids interested in seeing what the holidays were like in America in 1917. There will be Christmas ornament decorating, Christmas music, cookie decorating, a Christmas story, and cards for soldiers. This event is free.
Christmas During World War I
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
Dec 6, 2022