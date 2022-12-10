Christmas During World War I

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

The Virginia War Memorial will host a morning of World War I related Christmas events for kids interested in seeing what the holidays were like in America in 1917. There will be Christmas ornament decorating, Christmas music, cookie decorating, a Christmas story, and cards for soldiers. This event is free.

Education & Learning
