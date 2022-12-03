Christmas in Middleburg

Experience the joyful spirit of the holidays in Virginia’s beautiful horse country as the Town of Middleburg celebrates Christmas on Saturday, December 3. The festivities begin at 8 a.m., with Breakfast with Santa and a silent auction at Middleburg Community Charter School.

At 11 a.m. the Middleburg Hunt takes to the streets creating a spectacular sight as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town.

The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. as spectators line the sidewalks along Washington Street (Route 50) to watch as a unique assortment of floats, troops and musical groups march by in a mile-long parade. In keeping with the animal friendliness of the town, the parade features over 700 animals, which over the years has included horses, ponies, alpacas, llamas, and a variety of dog breeds. Not to be missed are the antique fire trucks and of course, Santa brings up the rear riding on a beautiful horse drawn coach. Throughout the day there are seasonal performances, as well as shopping and dining in the town’s shops and restaurants. In addition to the town’s restaurants, food trucks will be located on N. Pickering St., behind the Truist Bank during the event.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. adults can relax and enjoy the Spirit of Middleburg. The progressive hospitality of food and wine tasting will allow adults to wind down and relax at Middleburg establishments of their choice while sampling foods, wines, and spirits from throughout the area at local restaurants. Visit www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org for a full list of Spirit of Middleburg stops.