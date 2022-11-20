Christmas at Gaylord National Resort featuring ICE!

Event Dates: November 20 – December 31, 2022

ICE! returns this holiday season at Gaylord National Resort. Explore scenes from a beloved classic Christmas film in the massive display carved from over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 35 world-class ice artisans. Enjoy over a dozen holiday attractions designed for all ages including the NEW Cirque: Spirit of Christmas stage show, ice bumper cars, Snowball Build & Blast, gingerbread decorating, photos with Santa, ice skating and MORE! And don’t miss out on the other experiences including the Holiday Hosting 101 cooking class, nightly Shine Light Show and stop by The Holiday Sweet Shoppe for a sweet treat!