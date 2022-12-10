Bright colored packages tied up with string, hot cocoa, twinkling lights - the magic of Christmas is right around the corner! You’re invited to join in the holiday splendor and fun at our annual Christmas Festival on December 10th from 12-4 PM in Sterling, VA. The event is FREE to attend. See you there!
Christmas Festival
to
Community Lutheran Church 21014 Whitfield Place , Virginia 20165
Community Lutheran Church 21014 Whitfield Place , Virginia 20165
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Dec 1, 2022
Dec 2, 2022